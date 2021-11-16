Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

RDWR has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Radware in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded Radware from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radware presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Radware stock opened at $31.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62. Radware has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 93.65, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. Radware’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Radware will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Radware by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Radware by 82.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 99.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 615,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,947,000 after buying an additional 307,413 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Radware by 91.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Radware by 10.7% in the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after purchasing an additional 119,536 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

