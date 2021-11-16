Rally (RLY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.97 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Rally has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $7.97 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rally has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00067076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00070800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00093201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,528.66 or 1.00420135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,130.96 or 0.06968603 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,870,450,856 coins. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

