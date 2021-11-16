Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RTLR. TheStreet upgraded Rattler Midstream from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded Rattler Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.17.

NASDAQ RTLR opened at $11.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 3.88.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 119.05%.

In other Rattler Midstream news, Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $208,467.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after buying an additional 33,395 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 607.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

