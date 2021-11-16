Raymond James Increases NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$8.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.30.

Shares of NVA stock opened at C$7.49 on Friday. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.81 and a 1-year high of C$7.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total value of C$724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,432,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,847,984.08.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

