Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,417 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Realogy were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RLGY. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,228,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 491,126 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,907,000 after purchasing an additional 122,201 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 38,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 25,030 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the period.

Shares of RLGY opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.57.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Realogy had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RLGY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

