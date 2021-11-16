Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Up 3.6%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.42 and last traded at $19.42. 859 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 598,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RXRX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.58.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $676,017,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $140,839,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,934,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,822,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $80,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

