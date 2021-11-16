Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RDEIY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group cut Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Societe Generale cut Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

RDEIY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.21. 16,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,231. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $10.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.