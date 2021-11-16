Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 79.1% from the October 14th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RDEIY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale downgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $10.21. 16,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,231. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

