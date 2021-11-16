Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CEO Sells $1,476,900.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $1,476,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Glenn Kelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,440,900.00.

Shares of RDFN opened at $45.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.58. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $41.65 and a one year high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -61.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,621,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Redfin by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,084,000 after buying an additional 576,272 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 4,020.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 576,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,581,000 after buying an additional 562,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Redfin by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,055,000 after buying an additional 542,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Redfin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,808,000 after buying an additional 536,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

