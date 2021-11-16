Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.17

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.17 and last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 695641 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.