REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Shares Gap Up to $4.19

Shares of REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.19, but opened at $4.63. REE Automotive shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 10,163 shares.

REE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

In other REE Automotive news, Director Hans Thomas acquired 161,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $935,624.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Weisburd acquired 123,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $739,730.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter worth about $46,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

