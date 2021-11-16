Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reed’s, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets top selling sodas in natural foods markets and will is currently expanding its innovative, all natural, non-alcoholic beverages, candies and ice creams into the mainstream markets. Its non-alcoholic Ginger Brews are unique in the beverage industry being brewed from fresh ginger, spices and fruits. Award-winning gourmet product lines include: Reed’s Ginger Brews, Reed’s Ginger Juice Brews, Reed’s Ginger Candies and Reed’s Ginger Ice Creams. Additionally, the Company has acquired Virgil’s Root Beer and China Cola product lines. Reed’s products are sold through specialty gourmet and natural food stores, supermarket chains, retail stores and restaurants nationwide and in Canada. “

Get Reed's alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on REED. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Reed’s in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital began coverage on Reed’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.10 price objective on the stock.

REED stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. The company has a market cap of $51.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 31.14% and a negative return on equity of 161.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Reed’s news, Director John Bello bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Norman E. Jr. Snyder bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 166,000 shares of company stock worth $95,100 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REED. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 267,405 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 30,796 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 998,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 136,343 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Reed’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reed’s (REED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.