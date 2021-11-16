Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 148.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

Shares of Rekor Systems stock traded down $3.23 on Tuesday, reaching $7.26. 62,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,769. Rekor Systems has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Rekor Systems news, insider Matthew Anthony Hill sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $1,808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $57,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REKR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 3,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 40,404 shares during the last quarter. 48.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

