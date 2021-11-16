Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the October 14th total of 236,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

OTCMKTS:RLLWF opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.02. Reliance Worldwide has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $4.31.

RLLWF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Reliance Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Reliance Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Reliance Worldwide Corp. Ltd. engages in water technology business. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded water flow and control products and solutions for the plumbing industry. Its products include fittings and pipes, control valves, thermostatic products, water meters, underfloor and radiant heating control components, plastic extrusion products, and fire protection system products.

