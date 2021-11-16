Relite Finance (RELI) Price Hits $0.0397 on Top Exchanges

Relite Finance (CURRENCY:RELI) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Relite Finance has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Relite Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Relite Finance has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $5,865.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00067777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00070642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00093751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,974.48 or 0.99387308 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,183.11 or 0.06932089 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Relite Finance Profile

Relite Finance’s total supply is 46,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,300,290 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance

Relite Finance Coin Trading

