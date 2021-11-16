Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.92 Million Position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Merus worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRUS. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Merus by 214.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merus by 26.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Merus by 87.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Merus in the first quarter worth $409,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the first quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,129,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Merus stock opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.89. Merus has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Merus will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

