Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.90 Million in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 49,800.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 84.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 307.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $211,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ MGRC opened at $80.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
McGrath RentCorp Company Profile
McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.
See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).
Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.