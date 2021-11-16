Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.90 Million in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 49,800.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 84.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 307.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $211,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $80.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.20). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $173.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

