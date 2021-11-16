Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Carter Bankshares were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 5.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 22.8% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 337,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 62,540 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 61.1% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 20,825 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 18.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 66,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after buying an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CARE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

NASDAQ CARE opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Carter Bankshares Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

