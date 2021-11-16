Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 576,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.28% of AutoWeb worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AutoWeb by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 48,207 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AutoWeb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoWeb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AUTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoWeb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research downgraded AutoWeb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of AUTO opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84. AutoWeb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $4.40.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoWeb, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

