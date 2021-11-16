Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 5,316 Shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ESP opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 million, a P/E ratio of -189.63 and a beta of 0.16. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, ups systems, antennas, and high power radar systems.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP).

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.