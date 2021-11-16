Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 4,008.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 34.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 89.2% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $346,702.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $343.76 on Tuesday. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $165.14 and a one year high of $359.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.02 and a 200-day moving average of $241.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.93.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.