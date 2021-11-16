Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Down 95.6% in October

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the October 14th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RNLSY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HSBC raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Renault from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of RNLSY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.74. 25,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,854. Renault has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $9.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average of $7.66.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

