Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.97) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Rentokil Initial to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 510 ($6.66) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 617.43 ($8.07).

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Shares of LON RTO opened at GBX 619 ($8.09) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £11.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 639.60 ($8.36). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 594.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 871.38.

In related news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 8,708 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 583 ($7.62), for a total transaction of £50,767.64 ($66,328.25).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.