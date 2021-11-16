Replimune Group’s (REPL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Replimune Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Shares of REPL stock opened at $33.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.71 and a quick ratio of 30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 2.36. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 3,817 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $127,984.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $936,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,761 shares of company stock worth $3,403,162 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Replimune Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Replimune Group during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.