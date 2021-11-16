Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Aecon Group (AEGXF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Aecon Group (OTCMKTS: AEGXF) recently:

11/1/2021 – Aecon Group was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating.

11/1/2021 – Aecon Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$26.00 to C$24.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Aecon Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$23.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:AEGXF remained flat at $$13.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. 66 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516. Aecon Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.47.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

