Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Option Care Health (OPCH)

Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/9/2021 – Option Care Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

11/5/2021 – Option Care Health had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.50 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Option Care Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

11/3/2021 – Option Care Health was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/6/2021 – Option Care Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

Shares of OPCH stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.69. 24,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,807. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $28.29.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $878,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Option Care Health by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter worth approximately $2,744,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 110.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 32,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

