Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Premium Brands (PRBZF)

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS: PRBZF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/8/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$148.00 to C$155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$129.00 to C$135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$140.00 to C$157.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$126.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$149.00 to C$156.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$141.00 to C$148.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at $109.02 on Tuesday. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $73.38 and a 1 year high of $109.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.03.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

