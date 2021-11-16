Research Analysts Set Expectations for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CCCS)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

CCCS opened at $12.88 on Monday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $16.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

