Research Analysts Set Expectations for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.32). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 204.37% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SEAS. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $64.02 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $70.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $442,323.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $1,008,254 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

