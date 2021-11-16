Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$78.05.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of TSE:QSR traded down C$0.39 on Tuesday, reaching C$72.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,559. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of C$69.42 and a 52-week high of C$87.32. The company has a market cap of C$22.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$77.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.57, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.48.

In related news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total transaction of C$4,713,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,916,268.26.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.