Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) versus Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Financial Comparison

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) and Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Retail Properties of America pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Retail Properties of America pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexander’s pays out 125.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Retail Properties of America has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Retail Properties of America and Alexander’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Properties of America $430.04 million 6.57 $14.57 million $0.84 15.65 Alexander’s $199.14 million 7.01 $41.94 million $14.36 19.03

Alexander’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Retail Properties of America. Retail Properties of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexander’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Retail Properties of America and Alexander’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Properties of America 0 3 0 0 2.00 Alexander’s 1 0 0 0 1.00

Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential downside of 10.65%. Alexander’s has a consensus price target of $270.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.20%. Given Alexander’s’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alexander’s is more favorable than Retail Properties of America.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Retail Properties of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Alexander’s shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Retail Properties of America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Alexander’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Retail Properties of America has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander’s has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Properties of America and Alexander’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Properties of America 4.32% 1.24% 0.54% Alexander’s 34.63% 36.51% 5.20%

Summary

Alexander’s beats Retail Properties of America on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

