ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Short Interest Update

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 495,100 shares, an increase of 1,234.5% from the October 14th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in ReTo Eco-Solutions by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 211,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 144,710 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ReTo Eco-Solutions by 23.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 598,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 111,905 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ReTo Eco-Solutions by 126.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 64,405 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETO stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.35. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.66.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of construction materials. It provides consultation, design, project implementation, and construction of urban ecological environments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Machinery & Equipment, Construction Materials, Municipal Constructions, and Technological Consulting & Other Services.

