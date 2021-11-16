Revain (REV) Price Reaches $0.0151 on Exchanges

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 16th. One Revain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Revain has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and approximately $2.80 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Revain has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00049168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.97 or 0.00217228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00010525 BTC.

Revain Coin Profile

Revain (REV) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . The official website for Revain is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Revain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

