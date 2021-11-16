Reviewing Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) & Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) and Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vitru and Universal Technical Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitru 6.36% 3.13% 1.81% Universal Technical Institute 2.86% 9.31% 2.25%

Vitru has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Technical Institute has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vitru and Universal Technical Institute, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitru 0 0 1 0 3.00 Universal Technical Institute 0 0 2 0 3.00

Universal Technical Institute has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.43%. Given Universal Technical Institute’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Universal Technical Institute is more favorable than Vitru.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.1% of Vitru shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Universal Technical Institute shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Universal Technical Institute shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vitru and Universal Technical Institute’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitru $100.80 million 3.49 $10.11 million $0.27 55.34 Universal Technical Institute $300.76 million 0.80 $8.01 million $0.02 366.50

Vitru has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Universal Technical Institute. Vitru is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Technical Institute, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Universal Technical Institute beats Vitru on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses. The company also offer continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 10 campuses that offers traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in FlorianÃ³polis, Brazil.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians. The Other segment provides manufacturer-specific training and these operations are managed separately from campus operations. The company was founded by Robert I. Sweet in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

