RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.320-$1.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.370-$0.370 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $401.90.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $5.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.00. 21,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,357. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.35 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $207.53 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $1,753,350.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 195,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,607,906.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,080 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.22, for a total transaction of $5,316,797.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,316 shares in the company, valued at $48,505,941.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,089 shares of company stock worth $23,956,862. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

