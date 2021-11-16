RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 102,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,106,964 shares.The stock last traded at $13.98 and had previously closed at $14.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.98.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

