Robert W. Baird Raises Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target to $26.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XPOF. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.06.

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85. Xponential Fitness has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler acquired 18,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $200,920.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Meloun acquired 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,625.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,782.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth $68,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

