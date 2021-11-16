Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.88

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.88 and last traded at $33.12, with a volume of 165537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.96.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.35 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.13.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,893.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $652,556.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,457 shares of company stock valued at $9,064,205 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,148,358,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $325,845,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $192,573,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $195,045,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $178,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

