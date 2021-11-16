Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset which allows developers and creators to build, publish and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution which provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. Roblox Corporation is based in San Mateo, California. “

Get Roblox alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RBLX. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.64.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $108.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.63. Roblox has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $110.35.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $86,901.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $30,622,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 909,590 shares of company stock worth $79,417,474 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

See Also: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roblox (RBLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.