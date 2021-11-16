Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 106.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.48. 9,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,446. Rockwell Medical has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

RMTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Rockwell Medical from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.