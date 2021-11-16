Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 9,535 Shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF were worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 226.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 105.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000.

Get Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF alerts:

BLCN opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.