Royal Bank of Canada Buys 6,289 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.17% of ALLETE worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in ALLETE by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in ALLETE by 3.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in ALLETE by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ALLETE by 11.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in ALLETE by 8.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

NYSE:ALE opened at $64.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.29. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $55.29 and a one year high of $73.10. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.54.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $345.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 85.42%.

In other ALLETE news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $226,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.