Royal Bank of Canada Has $6.29 Million Stock Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 3,110.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in QIAGEN in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QGEN opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.24.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.01.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

