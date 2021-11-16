Royal Bank of Canada Has $6.41 Million Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,612 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.10% of EastGroup Properties worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EGP. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,946,000 after purchasing an additional 285,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 237,405.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 266,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,744,000 after purchasing an additional 265,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,898,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,051,000 after purchasing an additional 101,733 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 130,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,449,000 after purchasing an additional 84,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 604,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,457,000 after purchasing an additional 73,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EGP. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.90.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $205.86 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.93 and a fifty-two week high of $206.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.12. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.84, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.78.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 116.88%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

