Royal Bank of Canada Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 23.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,557 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after buying an additional 138,319 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in BigCommerce by 16.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in BigCommerce by 49.3% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,765,000 after acquiring an additional 578,980 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BigCommerce by 172.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 100,888 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in BigCommerce by 79.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,633,000 after acquiring an additional 351,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIGC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

In related news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 14,900 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $898,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 20,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $1,086,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,198 shares of company stock worth $9,284,763. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BIGC opened at $57.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average is $57.57. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.59 and a beta of 1.13.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

