Royal Bank of Canada Increases Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target to C$12.00

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$9.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.38.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

IVN stock traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,883. The company has a quick ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 31.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.55 billion and a PE ratio of -103.80. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of C$5.60 and a 12 month high of C$10.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.08.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.