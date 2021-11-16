Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NWG. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Investec raised shares of NatWest Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.79.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.38. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 5.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

