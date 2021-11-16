Royal Bank of Canada Sells 43,524 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,524 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.40% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of IYY stock opened at $117.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.85. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $88.90 and a one year high of $118.23.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

