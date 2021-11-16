Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.48.

ROYMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Royal Mail from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $14.48 price objective on shares of Royal Mail and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

ROYMY stock opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

