RSK Smart Bitcoin Hits Market Cap of $156.03 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $59,729.63 or 0.99948839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $156.03 million and approximately $225,334.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001475 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

